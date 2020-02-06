WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two dead, 20 people trapped in Zimbabwe gold mine
Miners trapped since Wednesday at a gold mine near Kwekwe city in central Zimbabwe, police officials say.
Two dead, 20 people trapped in Zimbabwe gold mine
[Representational] An exhausted rescue worker takes a break as retrieval efforts proceed for artisanal gold miners trapped in flooded underground shafts near Kadoma, Zimbabwe, February 17, 2019. / Reuters
February 6, 2020

Some 20 miners are trapped underground after a mine shaft collapsed in Zimbabwe, state media reported on Thursday, and a police spokesman said at least two bodies had been recovered.

Spokesman Paul Nyathi said the miners have been trapped since Wednesday when they entered for the night shift at the gold mine near Kwekwe city in central Zimbabwe. 

He said efforts to rescue the miners continue.

Police don't yet know the exact number of trapped miners and other details, he said. 

The state-run Herald newspaper said at least 20 were trapped, citing officials at the scene.

The incident only came to light after the miners did not emerge on Thursday morning after their shift, the Herald reported.

Recommended

Grave risks

Mining has grave risks in the southern African nation. It is often carried out by ill-equipped artisanal miners who sometimes invade abandoned mines. They are often trapped underground.

In February of last year, dozens of artisanal miners were trapped after tunnels flooded. 

Twenty-four bodies were later recovered and eight people rescued. 

Fears remained that many others remained underground because the unregulated nature of the mining made it difficult to account for everyone.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin