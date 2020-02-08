Voters in New Delhi began voting on Saturday in a state election seen as a test of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity following months of deadly anti-government protests over a controversial citizenship law.

The election comes as India's economic growth is at its slowest in six years, and amid strong opposition to a controversial citizenship law which singles out the country's Muslims while making it easier for other minorities from three neighbouring countries to become Indian citizens.

The law has stoked suspicion that Modi wants to turn secular India into a Hindu nation, something he rejects.

A poor showing in the capital this weekend could be another blow to Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it lost control of Maharashtra state, whose capital is Mumbai, late last year.

Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," he wrote on Twitter.