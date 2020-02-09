Britain and Ireland were lashed by howling winds and inundated with driving rain on Sunday as Storm Ciara left homes without power, wiped out sports events and disrupted travel around northwestern Europe.

The bad weather also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany throughout Sunday, causing scores of flights to be cancelled.

In Britain, more than 30,000 homes were left without power, largely in eastern England.

The highest wind speed recorded was 150 kilometres per hour at Aberdaron, on the tip of northwest Wales's Llyn peninsula.

At Wet Sleddale Reservoir in northwest England's Lake District national park, 151.8 millimetres of rain fell in a 24-hour period.

Rail companies urged passengers not to travel and operated reduced timetables and speed restrictions.

In the central Scottish city of Perth, three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed on Saturday.

Sports events hit

The English Premier League fixture between champions Manchester City and strugglers West Ham was called off due to "extreme and escalating weather conditions", City said in a statement.

The entire Women's Super League football programme was called off, including derbies between Arsenal and Tottenham, and Everton and Liverpool.

The north London clash was a sell-out, while the latter was due to attract a 20,000-plus crowd to Goodison Park.

In London, organisers cancelled a 10-kilometre race in which 25,000 runners were due to take part, while major city parks closed.

In rugby league, both Super League fixtures were postponed.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, staying at her Sandringham country residence in eastern England, did not go to church due to the high winds. The 93-year-old is the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Flights grounded