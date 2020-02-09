France moved top of the Six Nations standings as they claimed a bonus point in an otherwise unimpressive 35-22 defeat of a weak Italy on Sunday.

Les Bleus, who stunned World Cup runners-up England in their opening game last Sunday, prevailed with tries by Teddy Thomas, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin.

Ntamack kicked eight points and Matthieu Jalibert another two.

Italy enjoyed a few good spells with tries by Matteo Minozzi, Federico Ziani and Mattia Bellini, and points from the boot of Tommaso Allan, but they had to settle for their 24th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Fabien Galthie's side lead the table with nine points, ahead of Ireland on points difference with the two sides, who meet in the final super Saturday, the only two still with a shot at a grand slam.

Ntamack had a poor day with the boot with only three out of seven attempts made, but fierce winds at the Stade de France make kicking highly unpredictable.

France, who lost wing Vincent Rattez through injury, were always in control having beaten England 24-17 in a spectacular opener, but they will need to up their game again when they visit defending champions Wales in two weeks' time.

"It's not normal for us to have conceded all those penalties, but we'll definitely focus on that in the weeks to come," said French second row Paul Willemse.

Italy made a better impression than during their opening 42-0 loss in Wales.