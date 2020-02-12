Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a coterie of other Gulf states are set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his March 2 election, according to a statement by American Rabbi Marc Schneier to the Jerusalem Post.

The meeting comes with backing from the United States, as it seeks to bring together Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Sudan in a high-level summit that would consider Trump’s ‘deal-of-the-century’.

According to Stratton Consulting Group Analyst Mark Jefferson, who spoke to TRT World, the meeting is an exercise in smoke and mirrors as it's being exploited for political gain and survival.

“Saudi Arabia has gotten a lot of bad press with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the war on Yemen. Trump is facing reelection. Netanyahu is facing criminal charges and elections too. The deal is guaranteed to incite violence and tensions, but pushing for it now could mean Trump enjoying the continued support of the AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] lobby, while Netanyahu stands to gain more popular support ahead of March 2 elections,” he says.

“And Saudi Arabia? They’re essentially telling the US we’re here for you, and we’re still great friends in spite of everything that happened. Reviving their role as a great US ally in the region means stability, protection and possibly more business down the line.”

Jordan also received an invitation, which it declined unless Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was included in the proceedings.

Rabbi Schneier also stated that Saudi Arabia needs to “lead the way” for other Arab states to reach a consensus on the Trump Mideast peace plan, following the Arab League’s unanimous rejection of the proposal.

The hamster wheel

Schneier believes it’s “only natural” for Saudi Arabia to lead the peace initiative with Israel, affirming that they are “pleased that the process has been resurrected by the Americans”.

The entire affair seems to be made up of rehashed ideas and recycled words.

Trump’s peace plan is nearly identical to a 40-year-old plan published by the World Zionist Organization, titled the ‘Master Plan for the Development of Settlements in Judea and Samaria’.

Saudi Arabia itself is pushing for the ‘Arab Peace Initiative’, a peace plan it pioneered amid burgeoning relations with Israel as far back as 2002.

Arab states meeting Israeli officials in the quoted manner is inconceivable to Arab demographics, yet the quotes provided by Schneier seem to suggest a strong Saudi initiative at sitting across the table with Israel officials, without Palestinians.

How did it come to this?