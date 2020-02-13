Syrian regime forces have killed over 1,800 civilians and are in control of around 2,000 square kilometres in Idlib's de-escalation zone, despite the Sochi deal signed in 2018 between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

To maintain some peace and a ceasefire in the region, four areas in Syria were designated as de-escalation zones.

But regime forces backed by Russia and Iran are continuing their attacks and have now taken control of all de-escalation zones in Syria, except Idlib, a northwestern province near Turkey's border.

In the Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Attacks by the Russian-backed regime had paused for a little while after the deal was struck.

This resulted in almost 80,000 displaced Syrians returning back to their homes.

But the regime, desperate to retake control of the entire country, have resumed their attacks with Russian and Iranian backing.

Over 1,800 civilians killed