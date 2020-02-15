Yemen's Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.

The health ministry in Houthi-controlled Al Jawf province said women and children were among those killed, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported.

It followed a Houthi claim to have downed a coalition Tornado warplane in the area on Friday.

But the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al Malki said only that a tornado jet had crashed in Al Jawf, Saudi state news agency reported on Saturday, without more details.

Saudi Arabia's combat warplanes involved in the bombing campaign in Yemen reportedly include dozens of British-made Tornados and Eurofighters.

'Blow to enemy'

The Houthi rebels said they will release footage showing the launch of its "advanced surface-to-air missile" and the moment it downed the jet.

"The downing of a Tornado in the sky above Al Jawf is a major blow to the enemy and an indication of remarkable growth in Yemeni (rebel) air defence capabilities," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam tweeted.