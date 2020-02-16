Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that he told his Russian counterpart at a meeting the previous day that attacks in Syria's northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire has to be achieved.

"I have met with Sergey Lavrov and said the aggression in Idlib should stop," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after the 56th Munich Security Conference.

A "permanent ceasefire" should be established, he added.

Cavusoglu also said a Turkish and a Russian delegation will meet on Monday in Moscow to discuss the latest situation in Idlib.

The meeting follows previous visits by a Russian delegation to Ankara.

Speaking in Germany after the Munich gathering, Cavusoglu also said he met with US lawmakers at the conference and added that Washington should work to improve relations with Turkey anyway, not just because of tensions between Turkey and Russia.

Ceasefire talks, violations

Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict but have collaborated on a political solution. However, a recent Syrian regime offensive in Idlib has raised tensions between Ankara and Moscow, causing them to trade barbs.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 ceasefire and a new one that started on January 12.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib province are scrambling to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces.