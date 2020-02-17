Storm Dennis hammered Britain on Sunday, bringing a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours to parts of South Wales, which bore the brunt of the country's second severe storm inside a week.

Rivers across the UK burst their banks and a number of severe flood warnings remained in place as authorities strove to get people to safety and to protect homes and businesses.

Footage showed severe flooding in the town of Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, with its streets submerged below the high water.

The Met Office, Britain's meteorological service, said the disruption was set to carry through into Monday.

'Red warning'

Major incidents have been declared in a number of areas in England and Wales as authorities mobilised resources to deal with the impact of the overflowing rivers that have cut off some communities.