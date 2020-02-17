President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the US Senate impeachment trial, Trump served as grand marshal at the annual National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event, which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

Trump, a former reality television star with a taste for showmanship, landed on Air Force One near the Daytona International Speedway. He was then driven in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" directly onto the racetrack along with the rest of his motorcade.

After meeting people at the speedway and delivering brief remarks, Trump kicked off the race by announcing to the drivers: "Gentlemen, start your engines!"

Engines revved, and Trump got back into the limo with his wife, Melania, for a lap around the track, with the race cars following behind.

Some fans chanted "Four more years" while Trump was there.