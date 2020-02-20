Netflix Inc Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant’s radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company’s psyche.

Hastings co-wrote “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention” with Erin Meyer, the author of “The Culture Map”, detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a US DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.