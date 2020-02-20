CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Netflix CEO's new book to shed light on streaming giant's work culture
The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings’ corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.
Netflix CEO's new book to shed light on streaming giant's work culture
Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, gestures during an event of the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI (Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century) in Mexico City, Mexico, September 6, 2019. / Reuters
February 20, 2020

Netflix Inc Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant’s radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company’s psyche.

Hastings co-wrote “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention” with Erin Meyer, the author of “The Culture Map”, detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a US DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.

Recommended

The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings’ corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.

Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company’s unconventional work environment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel