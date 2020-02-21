GK Chesterton once said that "impartiality is a pompous name for indifference, which is an elegant name for ignorance." Hence the difficulty in maintaining diplomatic demeanour when faced with the sheer scale of death and destruction wrought upon millions of Syrians by the Assad regime.

As the situation in Idlib descends into further chaos due the latest regime assault, the sentimentalists among global observers will rightly associate the name of Idlib with an unparalleled humanitarian tragedy in living memory; a disaster instigated by a ruthless political order that has relentlessly and vindictively quashed all who have dared to oppose it. The sentimentalists, however, will leave the situation at that.

On Monday, a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met their Russian counterparts in Moscow. The impasse may give way to an engagement at the presidential level in the near future.

The aim is to de-escalate tensions. Yet the Assad regime's and its Russian backers' pitiful track-record at keeping ceasefires and its stalwart intention to annihilate all opposition does not bode well at all for a stable ceasefire, nor future peace.

Three of the four so-called de-escalation zones established in prior attempts to create and enforce a ceasefire have already been attacked and swallowed up by the regime.

Neither does the wholesale looting of private properties, the desecration of graves in recently captured opposition territory, the regime's indiscriminate barrel-bombing, and the targeting of hospitals as uncovered by the New York Times raise confidence that the regime is interested in anything bar total capitulation, and peace on its own terms only.

Before the Sochi agreements of September 2019 even, the regime had already signalled its intention to defeat wholesale the bastion of anti-Assad opposition that is Idlib. The purported offer of a border strip under Turkish control does nothing to address the humanitarian dimension of the conflict and demonstrates the desire of the regime to crush the Syrians who have opposed it.

It is also pure propaganda to brand those who oppose the Assad family rule as either extremists or terrorists, or, to try and achieve the same goal by contorting the status quo as one of solely Turkish (or even American in some cases) 'occupation'. This serves to erase the voice of and dehumanise the millions who have risen against Assad.

Locally, there is a hierarchy of hate. The population in Idlib may 'tolerate' groups such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), in so far as they may resist Assad. Otherwise, there is clear disdain by the locals themselves against any and all extreme and authoritarian groups - especially that of the regime.

More so, the unrelenting, indiscriminate, and vindictive actions of Assad have fostered the anger that has sustained radicalisation and extremism. This is not to explain away the presence of extremists, but nor does that reality absolve the regime of its actions.

Extermination over reconciliation

On the ground, Assad's primary concern has been to seize the strategic M5 highway, a large portion of which threaded through opposition territory. At least 900,000 civilians have been forced to flee the regime's indiscriminate violence since December, part and parcel of what the UN has described as the "biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century."