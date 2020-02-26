With a wealth of female directors and a hit film partially based on the Harvey Weinstein revelations, the #MeToo movement is front and centre at the 70th edition of the Berlin film festival this week.

Gender parity

Only six of 18 competition films are directed by women, meaning the Berlinale is still some way off gender parity in its competition line-up.

Yet according to Delphyne Besse from the pro-parity "50/50 for 2020" collective, Berlin is the film festival "which does the most" to ensure female representation.

Though there are fewer female directors up for the Golden Bear this year than in 2019, the number is still considerably higher than rival festival Venice, where only two of 21 films were directed by women last year.

Historically, women have also won more prizes in Berlin than at any other festival.

Six women have won the Golden Bear – including two in the last three years – compared to just one female winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes (New Zealander Jane Campion in 1993).

Since last year, the festival has also published statistics on the number of women in its selection committees and in the production of the films themselves.

Sensitive questions

A number of films on the Berlinale programme this year tackle sensitive questions around women's rights and representation.

Eliza Hittmann's film about a teenage abortion "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is up for the Golden Bear, while Kitty Green's "The Assistant" has caused such a stir that organisers were forced to schedule an extra screening.

Green's film traces the daily struggle of a young female graduate working as an assistant in a New York production company.