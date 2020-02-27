Turkey won 37 medals in European Taekwondo Championships in Sweden, including 16 gold, the country’s taekwondo federation said on Thursday.

On the last day of the championship in the Scandinavian city of Helsingborg, the women's and men's teams claimed four gold medals each, Turkey Taekwondo Federation said.

Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar at over 68 kilos, Aleyna Senyurt at 46, Elif Ilgin Oztabak at 49 and Ozge Ozbey at 52 bagged gold medals.

Turkish taekwondo players also won six silver and five bronze medals on the last day of the championship.