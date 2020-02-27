POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
Turkish women win nine medals on the last day of the European Taekwondo Championships in the Swedish city of Helsingborg.
Turkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
God medals rain for Turkish teams on last day of European championships. / AA
February 27, 2020

Turkey won 37 medals in European Taekwondo Championships in Sweden, including 16 gold, the country’s taekwondo federation said on Thursday.

On the last day of the championship in the Scandinavian city of Helsingborg, the women's and men's teams claimed four gold medals each, Turkey Taekwondo Federation said.

Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar at over 68 kilos, Aleyna Senyurt at 46, Elif Ilgin Oztabak at 49 and Ozge Ozbey at 52 bagged gold medals.

Turkish taekwondo players also won six silver and five bronze medals on the last day of the championship.

Recommended

Medals tally

Turkish taekwondo team bagged 16 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals in the four-day championship, taking the country to the second position after Russia in the general classification.

Turkey also will participate in the 2020 Summer Paralympics with six taekwondo athletes.

With this, Turkey has become the only nation to compete in the games with the maximum quota of athletes, said Turkey Taekwondo Federation Chairman Metin Sahin.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister