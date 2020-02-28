TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe - official
Turkey's governing AK Party spokesman Omer Celik said that the country's refugee policy hasn't changed, but it will no longer be able to hold refugees.
Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe - official
An aerial photo shows displaced Syrians driving through Hazano in the northern countryside of Idlib, after fleeing on January 28, 2020 its southern countryside towards areas further north near the border with Turkey. / AFP
February 28, 2020

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian refugees and 29 dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency security meeting.

An air strike by Syrian regime forces in Syria's northwest Idlib region killed 29 Turkish soldiers and wounded dozens, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said separately early on Friday.

In anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib, Turkish police, coast guard and border security officials have been ordered to stand down on refugees' land and sea crossings, a Turkish official told Reuters.

Turkey's governing AK Party spokesman Omer Celik in a CNN Turk interview said that the country's refugee policy hasn't changed, but it will no longer be able to hold refugees.

The murderous [Assad] regime and ones encouraging them will pay heavily for this treacherous act, Celik added.

Recommended

Turkey has been hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces, supported by relentless Russian air strikes, have pushed hard in recent months to retake the last opposition-held region in northwest Syria after nine years of war that has displaced millions and killed hundreds of thousands.

Erdogan held an emergency meeting late on Thursday with his staff due to the attack, two Turkish officials said.

Turkish and Russian officials held talks in Ankara on Thursday. Two previous rounds in Ankara and Moscow have not yielded a sought ceasefire deal.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising