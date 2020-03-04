CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New Bond movie postponed until November 2020
The film will now be released in the UK on 12 November, with worldwide dates to follow. The US launch will be on 25 November 2020.
New Bond movie postponed until November 2020
Actor Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, December 4, 2019. / Reuters Archive
March 4, 2020

The release of new James Bond adventure "No Time To Die" has been moved from April to November, with producers citing "evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" as the reason.

MGM announced the news on Twitter.The tweet reads, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020."

Recommended

The movie's premiere was due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 31 March.  The move follows calls from Bond fans to delay the release, citing public health concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

The film will now be released in the UK on 12 November, with worldwide dates to follow.  The US launch will be on 25 November 2020.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel