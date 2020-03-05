WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash
General Archie Francisco Gamboa, his companions and the flight crew were taken to hospitals after their helicopter crashed in San Pedro city in Laguna province south of Manila.
Philippine police chief, 7 others injured in chopper crash
A traffic enforcer moves debris from a helicopter that crashed in San Pedro, Laguna province, south of Manila, Philippines Thursday, March 5, 2020. / AP
March 5, 2020

A helicopter carrying the Philippine national police chief, three other generals and four other people crashed on Thursday after hitting a power cable in a swirl of dust as it took off, injuring those on board, police officials said.

General Archie Francisco Gamboa, his companions and the flight crew were taken to hospitals, officials said. The crash happened in San Pedro city in Laguna province south of Manila after the group met with local police officials.

Among those with Gamboa were his intelligence chief and spokesman. Gamboa was fine in a hospital, police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said by telephone.

A villager, Glenda Garcia, told The Associated Press that the helicopter whipped up a thick cloud of dust as it took off, hit a power cable then crashed with a loud thud on a road near houses in a rural village.

“It was really loud and we ran away in fear because we thought the helicopter would move out of control in a circle and hit us," Garcia said, adding that power in her village was cut due to the crash.

A motorcycle was damaged but apparently no people on the ground were hurt in the crash. A part of the propeller or rotor blades also hit the roof of a nearby house, Garcia and police officials said.

Recommended

TV footage showed the damaged helicopter on its side, with firefighters trying to put out a small fire in one part of the wreckage.

Gamboa and other police officials had flown to the area to inspect seized vehicles in a compound of the national police’s highway patrol group. They were heading to a police camp in the region for more meetings when their chopper crashed, police officials said.

Gamboa temporarily took over the national police force in October after his predecessor retired early after being linked to illegal drugs.

The 200,000-strong police force has enforced President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands of mostly petty drug suspects dead in a bloody campaign that has alarmed Western governments and human rights groups since he took office in mid-2016.

Duterte formally designated Gamboa as the chief of police force last month.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin