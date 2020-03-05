A helicopter carrying the Philippine national police chief, three other generals and four other people crashed on Thursday after hitting a power cable in a swirl of dust as it took off, injuring those on board, police officials said.

General Archie Francisco Gamboa, his companions and the flight crew were taken to hospitals, officials said. The crash happened in San Pedro city in Laguna province south of Manila after the group met with local police officials.

Among those with Gamboa were his intelligence chief and spokesman. Gamboa was fine in a hospital, police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said by telephone.

A villager, Glenda Garcia, told The Associated Press that the helicopter whipped up a thick cloud of dust as it took off, hit a power cable then crashed with a loud thud on a road near houses in a rural village.

“It was really loud and we ran away in fear because we thought the helicopter would move out of control in a circle and hit us," Garcia said, adding that power in her village was cut due to the crash.

A motorcycle was damaged but apparently no people on the ground were hurt in the crash. A part of the propeller or rotor blades also hit the roof of a nearby house, Garcia and police officials said.