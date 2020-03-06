CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail after 10-day hospital stay
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, was last month found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail after 10-day hospital stay
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on February 24, 2020. / Reuters Archive
March 6, 2020

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was transferred to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

Weinstein arrived in Rikers’ North Infirmary Command section, which houses inmates requiring medical care, by midafternoon, according to jail records. The move came after Weinstein underwent the procedure on Wednesday, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer.

The former producer had been taken to Bellevue following his conviction on Feb. 24, after his bail was revoked and he was taken into custody.

The Rikers Island jail complex, whose main building went up in 1932, has long been plagued by violence and neglect. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed in 2017 to close it within a decade.

A Bellevue spokeswoman declined to comment on Weinstein.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11.

Recommended

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

The verdict was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was fuelled by his case starting in late 2017. The movement inspired women to accuse hundreds of powerful men - in entertainment, business, news media, politics and other fields - of sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He has denied the accusations, and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” which both won Oscars for best picture. His former film studio, the Weinstein Co, filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and is being liquidated.

In addition to his convictions in New York, Weinstein also faces several felony charges in Los Angeles in connection with alleged sexual assaults against two women in 2013.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel