President Donald Trump praised the United States’ relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he would impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the South American country.

Ahead of a dinner between the two men at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked if he would continue to hold off placing new tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum.

Trump responded that the US had helped Brazil, but said he would not make any promises regarding tariffs.

The Western Hemisphere’s two largest economies had been embroiled in a trade spat over US metal tariffs.