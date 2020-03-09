A senior commander in Somalia's al Shabab group with a $5 million bounty on his head was killed in an American air strike last month, according to Somalia state media, a blow to the militants' insurgency.

According to a Somalia state radio report late on Saturday, Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was the head of al Shabab's operations and was killed in an American air strike on February 22 in the Sakow district of the Jubba region in Somalia's south.

Mahamoud sometimes used the alias Bashir Qoorgaab.

"AFRICOM forces killed in an air strike Bashir Mohamed (qoorgaab), the operation head as well executive member of al Shabab," the state radio reported, using an acronym for the US military's Africa Command.

The radio report said Mahamoud had been responsible for a series of attacks on Somalia national army military bases among other attacks.