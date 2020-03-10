The arrest of former Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef and King Salman’s younger brother Ahmed bin Abdulaziz by the current Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) marks a new landmark in young royal’s attempts to tighten his grip on power.

While King Salman remains the nominal monarch with some input in policies, he has largely delegated his powers to his 34-year-old son, MBS.

Since exploding onto the scene in 2015, MBS has been a divisive and defining figure in Saudi Arabia, radically transforming Riyadh’s domestic and foreign policy.

At home he has set Saudi Arabia on a path towards social liberalisation, by allowing greater freedoms for women, allowing music concerts, and cinemas, while simultaneously launching a campaign of repression targeting women’s rights activists and other political opponents.

Abroad, the Saudi prince has been the architect of an aggressive foreign policy, attacking Houthi rebels in Yemen, blockading neighbouring Qatar and strengthening cooperation with Israel.

Unlike many Saudi rulers before him, MBS has shown no regard for diplomatic niceties and has not been afraid to directly get his hands dirty on occasion.

After an initial warm reception among Western leaders, MBS has earned a reputation for brutality and recklessness.

Here we look at some of the incidents that have contributed to this reputation.

Purging family members

MBS began his crackdown on rivals within the royal family and the Saudi elite in November 2017, imprisoning dozens in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton on ostensible charges of corruption.

The initial purge included royals, such as the kingdom’s richest man, Prince Waleed bin Talal, and others who had served as ministers and advisors to the royal court.

Many were freed after handing over billions to the Saudi government.

The March 2020 purge that nabbed Muhammad bin Nayef and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz included up to 18 other senior princes.

Kidnapping the Lebanese prime minister

Despite Saudi denials, the former prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri, who at the time was in office was held against his will by the Saudi government and forced to announce his resignation from the Lebanese government.

MBS believed that Hariri had been too tolerant of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement.