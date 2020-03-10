American forces have started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan, a US official said on Tuesday, the day peace talks and a prisoner swap between Kabul and the Taliban were due to start despite widespread violence and a political crisis.

Troops have started leaving one base in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south, and another base in Herat in the west, a US official told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for Helmand's governor, told AFP that "20 to 30" foreigners had left Lashkar Gah since the weekend.

US-Taliban deal

The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict, and under the terms of a deal signed in Doha last month has said all foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months provided the Taliban stick to their security commitments.

Under the accord, the US is initially supposed to cut its troop presence from about 12,000 currently to 8,600 by mid-July, and close five of its roughly 20 bases across the country.

Even with the drawdown, US forces retain "all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives," Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, said on Monday, referring to American counterterrorism operations and support for Afghan forces.

Helmand, considered a Taliban stronghold like neighbouring Kandahar province, is where US and British forces fought some of the bloodiest campaigns of the 18-year war.

The initial drawdown comes as the Taliban, which sees itself as having achieved "victory" over America, test the Pentagon's resolve to protect local partners by conducting dozens of low-level attacks against Afghan forces.

The US has only responded to a few of these attacks.

Kabul chaos

Under the terms of the withdrawal deal, the Taliban are supposed to tackle militants such as Daesh group and Al Qaeda, as well as hold talks with the Afghan government that were due to start on Tuesday.

But Kabul is in disarray and appears unable to present a unified front to negotiate with the Taliban.

On Monday, President Ashraf Ghani was inaugurated for a second term following an election that was marred by fraud allegations while his rival, former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, also declared himself winner and swore himself in as premier in a parallel ceremony.

Washington has denounced Abdullah's self-inauguration, urging unity in Kabul ahead of negotiations with the Taliban.

"Prioritising an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan is paramount for the future of the country and particularly for the cause of peace," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

Taliban sends buses to fetch prisoners