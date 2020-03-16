After more than a year without a full government, Belgium's bickering parties have agreed to back caretaker prime minister Sophie Wilmes and give her "special powers" to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Attempts to negotiate a new ruling coalition will be suspended for six months so that 10 parties – excluding the Dutch-speaking far-right and the French far-left – can unite behind her effort.

Belgium's King Philippe must give his accord and then parliament will hold a confidence vote on Thursday.

"From a government overseeing current business, we'll head into a government with full authority... a government with a limited programme," Senate President Sabine Laruelle said.