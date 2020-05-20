Known as Avenzoar in the West, Ibn Zuhr was the first physician during the High Middle Ages to accurately identify cancerous formations in the stomach, oesophagus and uterus. Zuhr named the disease akila, which means something that 'eats up', and wrote therapeutic prescriptions that he felt helped contain the condition.

Science historians consider him an exceptionally perceptive physician who experimented on animals before applying his new methods on humans. Two centuries after him, physicians unanimously recommended tracheotomies in the 13th century to cure life-threatening upper airway obstructions, which was a major scientific feat for which Zuhr had laid the foundations.

Despite being an acclaimed physician of his time, he was controversial, too. His practice of Khawass remedies, an ancient style of treating sick people with a combination of herbs and physical and mental practices, was sometimes considered curious.

For instance, he recommended staring into the eyes of wild asses to maintain good eyesight and prevent cataracts forming within the eyes. There was also a theory about eating rabbit heads to prevent paralysis or body tremors.

Many physicians of his time could not fathom the reason behind Zuhr's passion for Khawass since he was a technically-sound physician whose medical prescriptions followed the official line.

According to science historian Henry A Azar, Zuhr had no personal conflict over his power of reasoning, nor his passion for Khawass. Both the streams complemented each other since they were held by one common thread — his unflinching faith in God.

In response to his critics, Zuhr said: "The essence of science is for mankind to know its limitations and that knowledge is what God inspires, and that there are matters beyond understanding".

Born in Seville, Spain, in 1091, Zuhr belonged to a family of jurists, physicians and men of learning.

He studied Islamic Law, theology and literature until his father Abu Ala directed him to medicine.

Following his death in 1162 in Seville, he was buried outside the gate called ‘Gate of Victory’.

The last message Zuhr left on his deathbed reveals his submission to God. His last wish, as per historical accounts, was to have these lines inscribed on his tomb.