WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pompeo demands Russia free ill American accused of spying
Fifty-year-old Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow in December 2018 for allegedly receiving state secrets.
Pompeo demands Russia free ill American accused of spying
In this file photograph taken on October 24, 2019, US-British Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia in December 2018, holds a message as he stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to decide to extend his detention at the Lefortovo Court in Moscow. / AFP
May 30, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday demanded that Russia frees a former US marine accused of spying in Russia after the man underwent urgent surgery in a Moscow hospital.

Fifty-year-old Paul Whelan had emergency hernia surgery late on Thursday after suffering "severe abdominal pain," his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Friday. 

Paul Whelan, who also holds Canadian, Irish and British citizenship, was detained in Moscow in December 2018 for allegedly receiving state secrets.

He insists he was framed while in Moscow for a friend's wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photos.

"It is unacceptable that Paul Whelan has been denied necessary medical treatment until his condition became dire," Pompeo said on Twitter. 

"We demand Paul's release," Pompeo added.

Recommended

Whelan's case is being heard behind closed doors at a Moscow court, ostensibly due to the case involving state secrets. 

The US Embassy has described the secret trial as making a "mockery of justice."

Prosecutors on Monday asked the judge to sentence Whelan to 18 years in a strict regime penal colony. The judge is to deliver a verdict June 15.

Whelan was returned to prison on Friday, where the Russian Foreign Ministry insisted he was receiving "all necessary medical assistance."

Whelan's family has complained in the past that he has been mistreated in prison and not received needed care.

Washington has repeatedly denounced his arrest and detention.

The case is one of several sources of US-Russian tension, including differences over the Ukrainian conflict, the war in Syria and the balance of nuclear forces between the two countries. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation