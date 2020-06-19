A financial adviser working with Lebanon's government in talks with the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that he had resigned, citing "no genuine will" to reform and attempts to dismiss the size of losses in the financial system.

Lebanon began IMF talks in May, aiming to secure aid to steer its way out of a major financial crisis. But the process has been complicated by a dispute over the scale of the losses set out in a government plan presented to the IMF.

In a statement, an adviser to the ministry of finance, Henri Chaoul said politicians, monetary authorities, and the financial sector were "opting to dismiss the magnitude" of losses and embark on a "populist agenda".

READ MORE: Lebanon to pump dollars to strengthen pound after violent protests

'No genuine will'

"I have come to the realisation that there is no genuine will to implement either reforms or a restructuring of the banking sector, including the Central Bank," Chaoul said.

The plan approved by Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government projects huge losses including $83 billion in the banking system.