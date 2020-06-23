Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said via its Al Masirah TV channel that it had carried out a "large-scale attack" deep in Saudi Arabia.

It said it on Tuesday that it had targeted the Saudi Defence Ministry, King Salman Air Base and other military facilities using winged ballistic missiles and armed drones.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the group for five years said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

A Reuters witness in Riyadh heard two loud blasts and saw billows of smoke in the sky over the city close to dawn.

Violence between the two sides has surged after the expiry last month of a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Houthis launching missiles and drones towards Saudi cities and the coalition responding with air strikes.

