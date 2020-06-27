The occupation of foreign mercenaries of the country's oilfields is a threat to Libya's national security, Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Saturday.

'Crimes against humanity'

On Friday, mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group and the Sudanese Janjaweed militia forced their way into El Sharara oilfield to halt oil exports from the field, according to Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Writing on Twitter, Bashagha described the occupation of El Sharara oilfield by foreign mercenaries as a "dangerous precedent".

"This is a grave threat to Libya's national security and harms the interests of US and European oil firms," he said.

Bashagha accused an Arab state of complicity in the halt of Libyan oil supplies. He, however, did not name this Arab country.

The Libyan minister went on to call on the EU to list Wagner Group as a terror-sponsor entity for "committing crimes against humanity".

Libya's permanent representative to the UN, Taher el Sonni called for imposing sanctions on Russian and Sudanese mercenaries in the country.

"Since UN Sec. Council failed to sanction individuals/mercenaries as Wagner/Haftar and others, who violate all resolutions, US/EU should take such actions & freeze assets as any terrorist organization and hold who finance them accountable, we witnessed swift actions before on others with less threat," el Sonni wrote on Twitter.