The European Union has praised the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for resuming face-to-face talks at EU headquarters which had been frozen since November 2018.

Former war foes Serbia and Kosovo restarted talks in Brussels on Thursday as the EU urged them to compromise to normalise their strained relationship.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti "show their firm commitment to the EU-facilitated dialogue among them. And I welcome that very much,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

A White House meeting last month between the two sides with US special envoy Richard Grenell failed after a war crimes indictment was issued for Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

“I am glad to see that the European Union is back in the driver’s seat of the process,” Borrell said.

More than two decades after clashing in war, the Balkan neighbours are still haunted by unresolved tensions that threaten instability in their corner of southeastern Europe.

"Today I expect a constructive discussion on their first element of our talks, which will contribute to the comprehensive normalisation of the relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Borrell, who is chairing the talks with EU special representative Miroslav Lajcak, said in a video statement.

"I encourage both sides to approach today's talks in the sprit of compromise and pragmatism and with the European future for their people in Kosovo and Serbia in their minds."

Little progress in the past

The overarching dispute is territorial: Belgrade refuses to recognise the independence that its former province, home mainly to ethnic Albanians, proclaimed in 2008.

Kosovo's statehood has been backed by around 100 countries, including the United States and all but five member states of the European Union.

But Serbia's core allies Russia and China deny it, effectively shutting Kosovo out of the United Nations.

The two sides have been in EU-led talks for a decade to normalise their relationship, but little progress has been made, with a raft of agreements concluded in 2013 yet to be fully implemented.

The latest round of negotiations broke down in 2018 after a series of diplomatic tit-for-tats.

While Kosovo is determined to gain full recognition of its sovereignty, Serbia is under pressure to resolve the issue in order to move forward in its bid to join the EU.

A final accord will need to resolve numerous thorny disputes, including the status of Serb-populated parts of Kosovo, war reparations, and the future of Serbian Orthodox religious sites, among many others.