The chance discovery of lines carved into the boulders of an ancient tomb in what is now the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights could offer new insight into an enigmatic culture that thrived thousands of years ago.

In a small clearing in the Yehudiya nature reserve, between yellow weeds and shaded by eucalyptus trees, huge dark basalt boulders and slabs form a small roofed chamber that opens to the east.

The megalithic structure is one of the thousands of so-called dolmens scattered around northern Israel and the wider region, burial tombs erected some 4,000-4,500 years ago in the Intermediate Bronze Era.

Today, on the plateau captured in 1967 from Syria, with Israeli soldiers securing the frontier just 23 kilometres away, scientists seek to shed light on the region's distant past.

The identity and beliefs of those who built the monuments remain largely unknown. But a recent serendipitous finding of rock art might change that.

About two years ago, "when one of the rangers here in the park walked her daily walk, she looked inside and saw something carved in the walls," recalled Uri Berger, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The ranger contacted the IAA, and "when we looked inside we saw this is not just lines carved or some stains on the wall, this is rock art," Berger said.

The lines form the shapes of six horned animals of varying sizes, three facing east and three facing west, with two of them – likely a male and female – directly facing each other.

Another horned animal is carved into the interior of one panel, facing the other six.

The zoomorphic depictions, hidden in plain sight since study of the dolmens began 200 years ago, were the first to be discovered in the region and a major development for Berger and his research partner, Gonen Sharon.

'Weird shapes'

Sharon, an archaeology professor at the Tel-Hai college in northern Israel, is responsible for a previous landmark discovery.

Just north of the nature reserve, outside the northern Galilee kibbutz Shamir, Sharon was hiking with his children in 2012 on a field with some 400 dolmens spread across it.

Crawling into the shade of the largest monument, Sharon sat down, looked up at the huge slab roof of the dome and said he noticed "weird shapes" that didn't look like natural formations.

"It looked like someone made them," he recalled.

The markings were found to be a series of man-made carvings resembling tridents.