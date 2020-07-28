WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after viraling Covid-19 misinformation
Twitter bars Donald Trump Jr from tweeting from his account for 12 hours after US president's eldest son shared a video showing doctors pitching malaria drug as a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.
Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after viraling Covid-19 misinformation
A video promoted by Donald Trump Jr also features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus. / Reuters
July 28, 2020

Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's eldest son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus.

Because it spread misinformation about treating the coronavirus, Twitter required Donald Trump Jr to take down the video and put his account on a 12-hour timeout, a Twitter spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. 

Trump Jr's profile is still visible, but he cannot tweet, retweet, or like other posts during that time.

"It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-hydroxychloroquine narrative," said Andy Surabian, a spokesman for the president's son, after sharing a screenshot that said Twitter had temporarily limited @DonaldJTrumpJr's ability to tweet, retweet or like the content.

"We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours," a Twitter spokesman told Reuters news agency.

READ MORE:Malaria drug didn't help virus patients, big UK study finds

Video promoted anti-malaria drug

Many Republicans reacted with outrage, filling social media with cries of "censorship" after Trump Jr’s account was put on a timeout for sharing the video, which was viewed millions of times online in a matter of hours, reaching the president himself, before Facebook, Twitter and YouTube banned it. 

These social media platforms have zero-tolerance policies on posts that peddle potentially harmful untruths about the coronavirus.

Conservative media outlets, pundits, and personalities promoted the video across Facebook and Twitter on Monday. 

It features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus while also pitching hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug the president has previously touted himself, as a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.

Recommended

The video directly refutes advice from Trump's own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus' spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus. 

Trump's son shared the misleading video with his five million followers, calling it a "must watch!!!"

READ MORE: Study on safety of malaria drugs for coronavirus retracted

Versions of video still circulating

The US Food and Drug Administration recently withdrew an order that enabled hydroxychloroquine to be used as an emergency treatment for Covid-19.

Versions of the video are still circulating widely on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, racking up millions of views. 

Facebook and Twitter said they have removed several versions and are working to take down others.

YouTube also said it has removed the video from its site.

READ MORE:US scientist says he was fired after concerns over malaria drug

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each