Bands of heavy rain from Isaias have lashed Florida's east coast, with the tropical storm strengthening slightly in the evening on its way up the Eastern seaboard.

Officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus in Florida kept a close watch on the storm that was weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon, but still brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida's Atlantic coast.

The National Hurricane Centre advised at 9 pm GMT on Sunday that the storm was about 105 kilometres off the east coast of Central Florida, and about 660 kilometres south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It was strengthening slightly with sustained winds just under a Category 1 hurricane, taking a north-northwest path, according to the centre.

“Don't be fooled by the downgrade,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned at a news conference after the storm spent hours roughing up the Bahamas.

Downgrade to tropical storm

Upper-level winds took much of the strength out of Isaias, said Stacy Stewart, senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane centre in Miami.

“We were expecting a hurricane to develop and it didn't,” Stewart said on Sunday.

“It's a tale of two storms. If you live on the west side of the storm, you didn't get much. If you live east of the storm, there's a lot of nasty weather there.”

Authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away. DeSantis said the state is anticipating power outages and asked residents to have a week’s supply of water, food and medicine on hand.

Officials wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while also safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Palm Beach County, about 150 people were in shelters, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda. The county has a voluntary evacuation order for those living in mobile or manufactured homes, or those who feel their home can't withstand winds.

“We don't anticipate many more evacuations,” she said, adding that the evacuees are physically distant from each other and are wearing masks, due to the virus.

In Indian River County, north of West Palm Beach, Florida, emergency shelters were clearing out Sunday after Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm.