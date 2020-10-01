The US Justice Department brought back 27 Americans who went to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh.

A day after filing charges against a Trinidadian-American father and son who enlisted in Daesh in 2015, the department said it had brought criminal terrorism support cases against some of those returning Americans.

Washington has said it is setting an example for other countries, notably Britain and France, who have resisted repatriating perhaps hundreds of their nationals from Iraq and Syria.

"This was our moral responsibility to the American people and to the people of the countries to which these terrorists travelled," said Assistant Attorney General John Demers in a statement.

The 27 represent only a portion of the hundreds of Americans and thousands of citizens of other countries who, often with their families, enlisted in Daesh as it undertook a bloody campaign to establish its "caliphate" across Syria and Iraq six years ago.

Many remain in camps in Syria.

Demers said that they had repatriated all 27 "against whom we have charges," suggesting there could still be more, as cases are built against them.

He did not offer details on the accusations.

Foreign fighters problem

After wrestling with whether to abandon US "foreign fighters" for Daesh in the region or to move them to the US military's Guantanamo prison camp, Washington decided two years ago to try them in federal courts.

Those charged with "material support of a designated terrorist group" include Kazakhstan-born, naturalised US citizen Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 44, who was called a Daesh sniper and weapons trainer.

Also charged was Texas-born Omer Kuzu, who as a 17-year-old went to Syria with his brother in 2014 and worked as a Daesh communications specialist before his capture last year.

Some US allies have balked at bringing home their nationals.

London has refused to try El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, two men from Britain who are tied to murders of US and British journalists and aid workers as part of a notorious Daesh kidnapping cell dubbed The Beatles.