Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building.

The group aimed to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and frequent target of Republican President Donald Trump's ire, ahead of the November 3 presidential election, according to a criminal complaint filed in a Michigan federal court.

At one point, the alleged plotters discussed recruiting a force of 200 to storm the state capitol in Lansing and take hostages, but later abandoned the plan in favour of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home, the complaint said.

At a news conference, Whitmer accused Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her, citing his refusal to condemn white supremacists at the recent US presidential debate against Joe Biden as an example.

"When our leaders meet with, encourage and fraternise with domestic terrorists they legitimise their actions, and they are complicit," Whitmer said.

"We are not one another's enemy."

Seeking to violently overthrow Michigan government

Internal US security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets, a concern exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during congressional hearings in September that his agency was conducting investigations into violent domestic extremists, including white supremacists and anti-fascist groups.

Wray said the largest "chunk" of investigations were into white supremacist groups.

Andrew Birge, the US attorney for the western district of Michigan, said the FBI became aware through social media that a group of people were discussing the "violent overthrow" of Michigan's government, prompting a months-long investigation that relied heavily on confidential sources.

The group of six facing federal charges – Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta – could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on charges of attempting to kidnap Whitmer, Birge said told an earlier news conference to announce the charges.

"Fox and Croft in particular... discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the home and Fox even inspected the underside of a Michigan highway bridge for places to seat an explosive," Birge said, referring to planning to target Whitmer's home.

Birge said law enforcement arrested several of the alleged conspirators "when they were meeting on the east side of the state to pool funds for explosives and exchange tactical gear."