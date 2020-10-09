WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bolivia struggles to contain wildfires, declares natural disaster
The wildfires have affected more than 600 families but no fatalities have been reported so far.
Bolivia struggles to contain wildfires, declares natural disaster
A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, on September 21, 2019. / Reuters
October 9, 2020

Bolivia has declared a state of disaster after wildfires ravaged forested and agricultural areas in the eastern part of the country.

In 2019, wildfires destroyed more than 6 million hectares in the Bolivian Amazon. So far this year 1.1 million hectares have burned, according to the government, while the non-government organisation Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN) said the area wrecked was twice as large.

"We are declaring a national disaster due to drought and fires," President Jeanine Anez said during a press conference.

"We are facing a serious threat and we do not want what happened last year to happen again."

Authorities reported more than 50 active forest fires, but the number of areas subject to smoke hazards and possible spot fires was much greater, mainly due to drought and the use of fire by growers to clear farmland.

Recommended

READ MORE:Bolivia fires burn more than 4 million hectares – NGO

"The fires are advancing, and due to winds and high temperatures there is no other way to face this crisis," said Defence Minister Fernando Lopez, recognising that current fire-fighting efforts had been insufficient.

The wildfires have affected more than 600 families in the country, though no fatalities have been reported, Lopez said. 

Regional neighbours Argentina and Brazil are also struggling to contain fires that threaten to reach historic levels amid drought and dry weather. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war