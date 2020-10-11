Azerbaijan has vowed a "befitting retaliation" against Armenian attacks on its civilians, with President Ilham Aliyev saying the fresh missile attacks on Ganja city came from Armenia's Vardenis district, nearly a 100 km from the bitterly contested Karabakh region.

"That missile attack was launched from Armenia's Vardenis district," Aliyev said of the attack that punctured the humanitarian ceasefire between both sides, killed nine people, and wounded dozens.

Aliyev said the death toll from Armenian attacks climbed to 41 civilians and over 200 people wounded.

"The Armenian side aims to recapture the liberated territories. Armenia's political-military leadership bears responsibility for perpetrated crimes," he said.

"The Azerbaijani side will give a befitting retaliation!"

'No military targets' in Ganja

Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev condemned the attack, saying there are no military targets in Azerbaijan's second-largest city.

"Ganja city is more than 100 kilometres away from the scene of military operations. What was the reason to attack the city? What was the reason to attack Mingechevir city of Azerbaijan?" questioned Hajiyev.

"There are no military targets. It doesn't have the necessity, in no way it can be justified from the military necessity. But what we see here is just Armenia's purpose to kill civilians. Once again (it) shows the true face of Armenia," he added.

