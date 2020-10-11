Fast News

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry says Armenia had violated the humanitarian ceasefire with overnight attacks on residential areas.

A man searches for belongings in his damaged house, hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Azerbaijan said that shelling by Armenian forces on the country's second largest city had left at least seven people dead.

The attacks happened during the early hours of Sunday morning, hours after a ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries and imposed on Saturday afternoon.

"A new nightly missile attack by Armenian forces on (a) residential area of Ganja, left seven dead and 33 wounded including children. The enemy violated the humanitarian ceasefire overnight", Azerbaijan's foreign ministry confirmed.

"Shelling of civilians areas by Armenian forces continued overnight", the ministry added.

"In the midst of night, Ganja city came under missile attack by Armenia. 3 residential buildings destroyed. As of now 7+ civilians, as well as women killed. 33 civilians including kids seriously wounded. Armenia hides itself behind humanitarian ceasefire to attack Azerbaijani civilians," Azerbaijan's presidential spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted.

Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office confirmed the attack on Ganja.

Hajiyev also tweeted that Armenian forces attacked civilian population and critical energy infrastructure in Mingachevir city.

Armenia's state level policy of terror continues. Impunity of Armenia encourages it for further war crimes and military crimes. Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated residential part Ganja. #Armenia must be stopped. #GanjaStrong pic.twitter.com/8YeZ1RQDmn — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 11, 2020

Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles. Immediately started to attack civilian population and critical energy infrastructure in Mingachevir. See the gap between civilized world and Armenia. pic.twitter.com/z8rMfIigRb — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 11, 2020

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense also reported that the Armenian forces attacked in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrael overnight in order to reoccupy their lost positions, but those attacks were prevented by Azerbaijan's army.

Temporary ceasefire

The two sides agreed to implement a Russian-mediated ceasefire on humanitarian grounds from Saturday noon (0800GMT), after 11 hours of talks in Moscow, for exchanges of prisoners and bodies.

Azerbaijan's Foreign MinisterJeyhun Bayramov said that the ceasefire would only last for as long as it took for the Red Cross to arrange the exchange of the dead.

Latest fighting

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over occupied-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The conflict has raised fears of a wider war drawing in Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia.

