Azerbaijan and Armenia have been engaged in fresh clashes over occupied Karabakh and its surrounding districts after a Russian-brokered ceasefire did not hold.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of attacking civilian areas.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday Armenian armed forces were shelling the regions of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam.

In Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert, an AFP photographer heard the sounds of shelling from the direction of the town of Armenian-held Hadrut.

In another statement on Monday, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said Armenian armed forces were repeatedly attacking civilian areas and that Azerbaijan's armed forces were also under fire in the direction of Aghdara, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil.

The worst fighting in almost three decades erupted on September 27 over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenians since a 1990s war but which is not recognised by any state.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry accused Armenian forces of not complying with a ceasefire agreement negotiated in marathon talks in Moscow last week overseen by Russia.

According to Azerbaijan, a large number of Armenian forces have been killed or wounded and large weapons destroyed, including three of their BM-21 Grad MLRS multiple rocket launchers, one T-72 tank and several vehicles along various fighting fronts.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Ganja city targeted from Armenia, not Karabakh

Assault on Azerbaijan's second-largest city

An Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja city came during the early hours of Sunday, killing nine people including four women, the Prosecutor General's Office in Azerbaijan said in a statement.

As many as 34 others, among them 16 women and six children, were wounded, it said, adding, Armenian attacks have so far destroyed 1,165 houses, 57 buildings, and 146 public buildings.

"The Armenian side aims to recapture the liberated territories. Armenia's political-military leadership bears responsibility for perpetrated crimes. The Azerbaijani side will give a befitting retaliation!" President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.