It is supposed to be a techno-utopia where robots are just as big a presence in society as actual people.

There are plans for robot maids, robot MMA fighters, an island with robot dinosaurs, and an artificial moon with giant screens that will broadcast images of the cosmos, replacing the stars outshone by the neon lights of NEOM - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious (to say the least) planned futuristic city on the corner of the Red Sea.

But like many dreams of utopia, it has already become a dystopian nightmare for those caught in its glare.

For the Al Huwaitat tribe, the city will destroy their centuries-old way of living. Members of the 20,000 strong community have been resisting Saudi attempts to force them out of the area designated for the $500 billion mega-project.

Tribe members have faced abductions and arbitrary arrest at the hands of the Saudi security forces.

In April, a leading activist from the tribe was killed in suspicious circumstances after refusing to give up his house to make way for construction.

Abdul Rahim Ahmad al Huwaiti was killed in a shootout with security forces, according to Saudi officials, who described him as a ‘terrorist’. But human rights groups say he was a victim of an extrajudicial execution by Saudi forces after criticising their heavy handed attempts to evict tribes in a widely circulated video posted online.

Organisations such as the MENA Rights Group and ALQST have since urged the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions to investigate al Huwaiti’s killing.

Activists say that the tribe and other residents oppose the manner of their displacement rather than the NEOM project itself. They object to the lack of consultation in the decision to make their resettlement compulsory, as well as the vague offers of compensation that have failed to reassure them that they can make ends meet.

Leaders of the tribe are now appealing to the UN for help to stop Saudi Arabia’s attempts to displace them.

NEOM

NEOM is the centrepiece project of the Saudi crown prince’s (MBS) plan to transform the country’s economy away from oil.