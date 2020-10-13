BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Apple's upcoming iPhone launch drives Wall Street surge
Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes tailored for the super-fast 5G telecom networks taking root worldwide, with strong demand for the model anticipated in China.
Apple's upcoming iPhone launch drives Wall Street surge
The Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, NY, US, October 16, 2019. / Reuters
October 13, 2020

Anticipation over the launch of the new iPhone has driven US tech stocks higher, capping a mostly buoyant day in global markets.

Sentiment on Monday was also boosted by rising confidence the United States will avoid a post-election challenge and see a decisive winner in the November 3 presidential vote, along with ongoing expectations that Congress will pass a new stimulus package.

Expectations around the new iPhone line-up sent Apple soaring more than 6.4 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day up 2.6 percent overall.

Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes tailored for the super-fast 5G telecom networks taking root worldwide, with strong demand for the model anticipated in China.

Europe's top markets ended mostly higher after a healthy session in most of Asia, however London faltered as additional coronavirus restrictions for specific areas in northern England were unveiled.

The latest maneuverings by the White House on fiscal stimulus suggest significant difficulty in reaching an agreement before the election, but investors are becoming more confident of a larger deal down the road.

READ MORE: Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Roller-coaster ride

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said former vice president Joe Biden's widening lead in the polls means a contested election has become less likely, allowing Democrats to retake the White House from President Donald Trump and potentially win control of the Senate.

"That narrative has shifted and Wall Street seems to be warming to a blue wave," Hogan said, adding that investors now anticipate a larger stimulus package after the election.

Recommended

Hopes for a fresh injection of cash into the world's top economy have overshadowed a surge in virus infections that has forced some governments to reimpose containment measures and targeted lockdowns.

Investors were sent on a roller-coaster ride last week when Trump first called off stimulus talks before doing a U-turn and saying they were back on and progressing well.

On Friday, Trump increased his offer, proposing a $1.8 trillion package and saying he favoured an even larger deal, but Democratic leaders called the offer "insufficient" and Senate Republicans are opposed.

"The narrative coming out of Washington on the next stimulus package is 100 percent 'when and how much' not if," said a note from DataTrek Research.

READ MORE: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey invests $50M in Bitcoin

Oil slides 

Meanwhile, in Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai led markets higher, both piling on more than two percent with support also coming from expectations President Xi Jinping will use a speech in Shenzhen later this week to announce a further opening up of China's economy.

But oil prices slumped on the prospect of further lockdowns in many nations.

"More lockdowns around the globe could also hit economic growth, and oil prices have been weakening today as a result of this," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading firm IG.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector