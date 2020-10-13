CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Disney turns focus to streaming services with major revamp
Disney+ has seen astronomical growth during the coronavirus pandemic as drew in around 60.5 million new members by the end of June.
Disney turns focus to streaming services with major revamp
Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. / AP
October 13, 2020

Disney announces a complete reorganisation of its media and entertainment business that aims to further boost its streaming service, which has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment giant tapped longtime company executive Kareem Daniel to lead the Media and Entertainment group, which will manage operations of the streaming services and manage for profit and loss across content creation, including for movie productions, television shows and sports programming.

READ MORE: Disney to lay off roughly 28,000 of its park employees

Chief Executive Bob Chapek said the effort is to eschew "predetermined" decisions on where to position an entertainment product until other options that may make more sense commercially are considered.

"What we want to do is provide some level of objectivity and really make it a decision that benefits the overall company and shareholders," Chapek said in an interview on CNBC shortly after the plan was announced.

Chapek said the move had been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic which has shuttered many movie theaters and spurred more subscriptions for Disney + and other streaming services. The overhaul aims to better meet consumer preference.

READ MORE: 'Historic' Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches

Recommended

"Right now they're voting with their pocketbooks and they're voting very heavily towards Disney plus," Chapek said of consumers.

Streaming has been a bright spot for Disney during the coronavirus, with Disney+ drawing some 60.5 million through the end of June, blunting the hit from drops in its other businesses.

Movie companies have adapted to shuttered theaters by unveiling more content on streaming services. With theaters closed in the United States, Disney premiered its "Mulan" blockbuster on Disney+ in September for $30.

While Disney said it will continue to have a vibrant theatrical movie business, the company suggested releasing blockbusters online may continue even after the pandemic is over.

"There's a lot of consumers that want to experience a movie and the safety, comfort and convenience of their own home for whatever reasons they do," Chapek said. "So we want to make sure that again that we put the consumer first."

READ MORE: Disney to make 'Lion King' follow-up film with Barry Jenkins at the helm

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar