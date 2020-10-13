Thai police and protesters have scuffled in Bangkok on the eve of a major planned anti-government demonstration and police said at least four people had been detained.

Trouble broke out when hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday near the Democracy Monument, a focal point of three months of demonstrations to demand a new constitution and the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

Protesters pushed up against a police line and some threw blue paint over the officers. Police, meanwhile, demolished a tent that had been set up by the protesters.

READ MORE: Thai protesters come out in big numbers to demand reforms

Some arrested