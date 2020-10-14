The US Department of Justice (DOJ) accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust.

In a lawsuit filed in US District Court in Washington, DOJ lawyers said Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit to the government for review a draft of her book, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," which offers an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump's wife.

While Wolkoff, who worked on an unpaid basis for Melania during 2017-2018, was not a federal employee, the suit says she nevertheless signed a federally enforceable "contract" called a gratuitous services agreement.

In that agreement, she was "specifically prohibited from publishing, reproducing or otherwise divulging any such information to any unauthorised person or entity in whole or in part."

She also was forbidden from profiting from what she learned in the White House, without the approval of White House lawyers, the suit said.

'Right of free expression'

Wolkoff, in a statement issued late on Tuesday, said she had fulfilled all the terms of her agreement with Melania Trump and the confidentiality provisions ended "when the White House terminated the agreement."

"The president and first lady’s use of the US Department of Justice to silence me is a violation of my First Amendment Rights and a blatant abuse of the government to pursue their own personal interests and goals," she said.

She said she had exercised her right of free expression with the publication of her book and "I will not be deterred by these bullying tactics.”

"Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," purported to lift the veil off the 50-year-old ex-model of Slovenian origin who became the third wife of the real estate mogul turned president.

It portrays a much more active and decisive Melania than generally understood, and depicted her as a bitter rival of Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, labelling her and her husband Jared Kushner as "snakes."

All profit to Treasury Department

The government asked that any profits Wolkoff might realise from the book and subsequent movie deal or documentary be set aside into a "constructive trust," with the monies ultimately going to the Treasury Department.