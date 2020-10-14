Kyrgyzstan's Parliament has voted again to nominate a prime minister after the country's president vetoed the previous decision because of questions over its legitimacy.

The back-and-forth reflected the political crisis that has unfolded in the Central Asian country since a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests earlier this month.

The parliament nominated politician Sadyr Japarov as the new prime minister on Wednesday after a similar vote on Saturday, which was challenged by some lawmakers.

They said the legislators didn't have a quorum to make the decision. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov refused to sign the decree confirming Japarov's appointment and asked the parliament to hold another vote.

“In order to maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions need to be legitimate and not be questioned,” Jeenbekov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Japarov.

The lawmakers on Wednesday also supported Japarov's suggestions for the Cabinet.

Political chaos

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, plunged into chaos last week after mass protests erupted the day after a parliamentary election appeared to show parties connected to the ruling elite winning.

Protesters stormed and seized government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission responded by nullifying the October 4 balloting.

