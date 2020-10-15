Facebook has shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand, accusing it of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation on our platforms about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm," a spokesperson for the social media giant told AFP.

The action taken on Thursday just two days out from a general election prompted the party's co-leader Billy Te Kahika – who has amassed a huge following using the online platform – to accuse Facebook of meddling in the upcoming vote.

"Facebook have now officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections," Te Kahika said in a live video posted to his personal Facebook page shortly after the takedown.

"They did it in the middle of a broadcast and it's unbelievable, guys. This is amazing... they've actually carried through with the threat."

Covid misinformation

Facebook said it would enforce its policies on coronavirus misinformation "regardless of anyone's political position or party affiliation".