Australian authorities have dropped an investigation into a third journalist accused of receiving classified information to produce a report on alleged troop misconduct in Afghanistan, the second media probe dismissed amid concerns over press freedom.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) targeted Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) reporter Dan Oakes and his producer Sam Clark when they executed search warrants on the ABC’s Sydney headquarters on June 5 last year.

A day earlier, police had raided the Canberra home of News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst with warrants to search her house, computer and phone more than a year after she cited “top secret letters” in a newspaper report.

Oakes on Thursday became the last of the trio to be cleared of charges.

Police said it believed it had "reasonable prospects of conviction" but the prosecutor's office wanted the investigation into journalist Daniel Oakes dropped as there was no public interest in continuing.

"The public interest does not require a prosecution in the particular circumstances of this case," the AFP said in a statement.

Alleged war crime in Afghanistan

The decision closes an anxious chapter for Australian media outlets which last year decried raids on the ABC head office and the home of a News Corp newspaper editor over successive days in relation to stories they had run.

The ABC had said the investigation into its reporter was in relation to 2017 stories about alleged troop misconduct in Afghanistan, and involved the police examining some 9,000 computer files at the state-funded broadcaster.

"While we welcome this decision, we also maintain the view the matter should never have gone this far," ABC managing director David Anderson said in a statement on Thursday.

"This whole episode has been both disappointing and disturbing."