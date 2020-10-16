Azerbaijan is holding funerals for the victims of the latest Armenian attacks on civilians as both sides continue fighting over occupied-Karabakh.

The Armenian army attacked a funeral service in the Tartar district the day before, on Thursday, using heavy artillery.

Officials reported three civilians were killed and five others were injured in the attack.

As the conflict reached Iran, its Foreign Ministry warned that an attack on Iranian civilians would be a red line for their armed forces.

Missiles fired by opposing sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes hit a district in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, south of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Iranian state media said on Thursday.

Ten missiles landed in two villages in Khudaferin district, injuring a civilian, IRNA news agency said.

READ MORE:Armenia will pay for attacking civilians: Turkey

"Let his blood not be spilt in vain."

"Oh my son!" the kneeling mother sang in mournful prayer over the grave of an Azerbaijani soldier on Friday as shells exploded just beyond the horizon along the frontline of occupied-Karabakh.

"He left his mother alone. He left his sisters alone, too," she cried after picking herself up and rubbing clean the framed photograph of her 29-year-old son with her cuff.

"Let his blood not be spilt in vain."

Aybeniz Khasanova's son died in the first days of fighting over the ethnic Armenian separatist region of Azerbaijan.

Ties between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organisations, continue to demand the withdrawal of the invading Armenian forces. A 1994 truce ended the first Karabakh war in which 30,000 died, exploded in disputed circumstances on September 27.

Hostilities, which had festered since a 1994 truce ended the first Karabakh war in which 30,000 died, exploded in disputed circumstances on September 27.

More than 600 people are known to have been killed since then, including over 70 civilians, in a conflict that threatens to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

But little verified information exists about the true casualty figure and both sides claim to be inflicting much heavier losses on their foe.

The Armenian separatists have confirmed more than 600 deaths among their forces. Azerbaijan has not provided any figures for its military casualties.

AFP was granted access to the soldier's funeral in Quzanly by the Azerbaijani government on the condition that no details were disclosed about the cemetery or the circumstances of his death.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan: Armenia targets civilians in new Karabakh fighting

Many are displaced

Both Armenians and Azerbaijanis view the fertile valleys and mountains of Nagorno-Karabakh as their ancestral lands.

Azerbaijanis have not controlled the region, backed but not recognised as independent by the Armenian government, since the end of the post-Soviet war.