Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to be questioned by police over his claim that he has a list of lawmakers supporting his bid to oust the government.

Anwar met the nation’s king on Tuesday to show evidence that he has majority support in Parliament to form a new government and unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who only has a thin two-seat majority in the house.

Police said in a statement on Thursday they received 113 complaints over a list of 121 lawmakers allegedly backing Anwar.

They didn’t disclose details of the complaints but a list is making its rounds on social media.

READ MORE: Malaysia's Anwar says secured 'strong majority' to form government

Police said they are investigating the complaints under provisions in the penal code covering statements of public mischief and a multimedia law on the improper use of network facilities to harass someone.

Anwar has been summoned to the police headquarters to give his statement on Friday.

Anwar, 73, has said the king will meet leaders of political parties to verify his claim but hasn’t commented on the police investigation.

Muhyiddin, who took power in March after causing the collapse of Anwar’s reformist alliance, has previously dismissed Anwar’s claim of having secured the support of a majority of lawmakers to unseat him but faced increasing pressure this week.

After Anwar’s audience with the king, the key ally in Muhyiddin’s ruling coalition threatened to withdraw support for the government amid anger over being sidelined despite being the biggest party.