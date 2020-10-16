A new human rights report by Amnesty International (AI), shows that Covid-19 restrictions have created a perfect opportunity for Arab autocratic states, like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to increase the suppression of their populations.

In defence of their behaviour, the states claim their measures are taken in the name of protecting their populations from health dangers, according to the AI.

“The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states have failed to justify how these measures are necessary and proportionate for the protection of public health. Individuals are being subjected to harassment and intimidation simply for discussing the pandemic online, in a clear breach of their right to freedom of expression,” said Lynn Maalouf, AI's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, reflecting on the findings of the report.

The comprehensive report says that it has found no merit for the respective Gulf governments to interrogate, detain and arrest citizens over Covid-19 measures.

“In none of the cases analyzed by Amnesty International has the organization found the responsible states to have made any effort to demonstrate that the restrictions and penalties imposed on comments posted online were truly necessary to protect public health, let alone proportionate as the least restrictive means available to fulfill a well-defined public health need,” the report says.

According to it, states like Bahrain have even created specific units to deal with individuals, who allegedly spread “fake news” on the pandemic.

Bahrain’s Cyber Crime Directorate, which functions under the interior ministry, tasked 16 employees to “monitor and track offending [social media] accounts.” The directorate found it necessary for the unit to work “around the clock” to go after people, implicating that their task takes priority over many other state functions, the report says.

Since the pandemic hit the world, the directorate has launched 60 investigations and suggested that over 40 social media users should be prosecuted for “disturbing public security”.