The ruler of the UAE presides over a vast London property empire, which could make him one of the UK’s richest landowners, a report has revealed.

Documents obtained by the Guardian show that Sheikh Khalifa al Nahyan’s assets range from regular suburban homes to luxury complexes in some of the English capital’s most vaunted areas.

The British newspaper says the real estate empire was acquired through the use of a secretive network of shell companies and off-shore accounts, and includes around 170 properties with a total value of an estimated £5.5 billion or $7.16 billion.

Properties owned by Sheikh Khalifa include both commercial units, leased to London’s hedge funds and banks, as well as luxury blocks in neighbourhoods, such as Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and Kensington.

One notable property is home to Ecuador’s embassy in the United Kingdom, which was infamously home to whistleblower Julian Assange for years until his eviction and arrest in April 2019.

Who controls the wealth now?